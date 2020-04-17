UrduPoint.com
Russian-Zimbabwean Meeting On Trade, Economic Cooperation To Be Held In November

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:48 PM

A meeting of the intergovernmental commission (IGC) on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation between Russia and Zimbabwe will be held in November in the African country's capital city of Harare, the Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020)

"The 4th Meeting of the Russian-Zimbabwean Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical Cooperation scheduled for November this year in Harare is set to promote further the mutually beneficial partnership that will contribute to decreasing the negative impact of the [coronavirus] pandemic on the national economies and to accelerating achievement of the Vision 2030 [state development program]," the Russian diplomatic mission wrote on Facebook.

The Russian Embassy also congratulated Zimbabwe on its 40th Independence Day, which is celebrated in the country on April 18.

The diplomatic mission noted that Russia continued to support Zimbabwe's independence and sovereignty, while the two countries have for many years closely coordinated their foreign policies on maintaining the world order, opposing illegitimate sanctions and contributing to the UN mission to support the modern structure of international relations.

