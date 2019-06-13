Russians Could Be on Board of Explosion-Hit Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman - Reports

Russians could be on board of Front Altair, one of the oil tankers that faced an attack in the Gulf of Oman, a representative of the shipowner company told Norwegian VG newspaper on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russians could be on board of Front Altair, one of the oil tankers that faced an attack in the Gulf of Oman, a representative of the shipowner company told Norwegian VG newspaper on Thursday.

Iranian and Arab media reported earlier in the day that explosions had hit two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

"As far as I know, all the 23 people who were on board [of Front Altair] are currently safe. They have been transported to another vessel," the representative said, as quoted by VG.

The representative of the shipowner company added that citizens of Russia, Georgia and the Philippines were on board of the Front Altair.