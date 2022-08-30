Russians Divided Over How Sale of Foreign-Owned Businesses Will Affect Quality - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Russians have expressed divergent views on how the sale of businesses owned by foreign companies in Russia will affect the quality of goods and services, with almost a third saying quality will suffer, a fresh poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Tuesday.

Thirty percent of respondents believe that the quality of such goods and services will deteriorate after sale, 32% found it difficult to answer, while 27% said that the sale would not have any effect.

Meanwhile, 11% of those surveyed anticipated the quality and services to improve, according to the poll.

Forty-three percent of the respondents indicated that they positively assess the practice of Russian companies buying business from foreign firms that pull out the country and continuing it under a new brand, while 39% were neutral, 15% had a negative attitude, and 3% found it difficult to answer, the poll showed.

The all-Russian VCIOM online poll was conducted from August 20-23 among 5,000 Russians aged 18 and over.