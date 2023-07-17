Open Menu

Russians Expect Inflation To Be At 11.1% In 1 Year's Time - Poll

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Russians Expect Inflation to Be at 11.1% in 1 Year's Time - Poll

Russians revised their expectations in July of annual inflation over the next 12 months upward to 11.1% from 10.2% recorded in June, the highest rate recorded since February, a poll published Monday by the Central Bank revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Russians revised their expectations in July of annual inflation over the next 12 months upward to 11.1% from 10.2% recorded in June, the highest rate recorded since February, a poll published Monday by the Central Bank revealed.

The monthly survey was conducted by inFOM pollster among 2,000 Russian adults from July 3-12 in the form of door-to-door interviews.

The poll showed inflation expectations were on the rise again after slowing down by 0.6 percentage points month-on-month in June.

The Russian Central Bank expects annual inflation to end at 4.5-6.5% this year before returning to the 4% target in 2024. Annual inflation was estimated at 13.8% in July, its lowest rate since March 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank February March June July From

Recent Stories

UAE, Japan sign 23 agreements, MoUs during UAE-Jap ..

UAE, Japan sign 23 agreements, MoUs during UAE-Japan Business Forum

12 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Balghaiylam ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Balghaiylam residential development valued ..

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches new fa ..

Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches new family business advisory certifi ..

42 minutes ago
 US House Foreign Affairs Chair Says Training of Uk ..

US House Foreign Affairs Chair Says Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16s Behind ..

38 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict on acquittal applications o ..

Court reserves verdict on acquittal applications of PM, others in NAB reference

38 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews security plan, arrangements for Mu ..

Meeting reviews security plan, arrangements for Muharram

49 minutes ago
Call for including transgender, PWDs in democratic ..

Call for including transgender, PWDs in democratic process

49 minutes ago
 Joint Coordination Staff Available for Discussions ..

Joint Coordination Staff Available for Discussions on Grain Deal, Held Meetings ..

49 minutes ago
 Federal Govt seeks dismissal of petitions challeng ..

Federal Govt seeks dismissal of petitions challenging military court trials

49 minutes ago
 Road Span on Crimean Bridge Destroyed, Railway Tra ..

Road Span on Crimean Bridge Destroyed, Railway Track Damaged - Russian Official

55 minutes ago
 UN Says Civilian Infrastructure Must Be Protected ..

UN Says Civilian Infrastructure Must Be Protected Amidst Attack on Crimean Bridg ..

55 minutes ago
 Crimean Bridge Attack Senseless From Military Poin ..

Crimean Bridge Attack Senseless From Military Point of View - Putin

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business