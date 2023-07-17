Russians revised their expectations in July of annual inflation over the next 12 months upward to 11.1% from 10.2% recorded in June, the highest rate recorded since February, a poll published Monday by the Central Bank revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Russians revised their expectations in July of annual inflation over the next 12 months upward to 11.1% from 10.2% recorded in June, the highest rate recorded since February, a poll published Monday by the Central Bank revealed.

The monthly survey was conducted by inFOM pollster among 2,000 Russian adults from July 3-12 in the form of door-to-door interviews.

The poll showed inflation expectations were on the rise again after slowing down by 0.6 percentage points month-on-month in June.

The Russian Central Bank expects annual inflation to end at 4.5-6.5% this year before returning to the 4% target in 2024. Annual inflation was estimated at 13.8% in July, its lowest rate since March 2021.