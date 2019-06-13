Russians Rescued After Oil Tankers Incident in Gulf of Oman Safe - Russian Embassy in Iran

All the Russians who were rescued after the oil tankers incident in the Gulf of Oman and taken to Iran are safe, they were not injured, a spokesperson from the Russian Embassy in Iran confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) All the Russians who were rescued after the oil tankers incident in the Gulf of Oman and taken to Iran are safe, they were not injured , a spokesperson from the Russian Embassy in Iran confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday.

"Eleven [Russian] people, 10 men and one woman [were saved]. There are no injuries. They are safe.

Document processing is currently underway," the spokesperson said.

The IRNA news agency said earlier in the day that Iranian rescue teams saved 44 people after two oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were hit by explosions in the Iranian waters of the Gulf of Oman. All the rescued people were taken to the Iranian port city of Jask.

According to the Russian Embassy in Iran, the 11 Russian nationals currently remain in Jask.