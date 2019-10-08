UrduPoint.com
Russians, Saudis Want To Keep Oil Prices 'Reasonable' - Kremlin Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:19 PM

Russians, Saudis Want to Keep Oil Prices 'Reasonable' - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russia and Saudi Arabia agree that oil prices should be kept at a reasonable level, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Oil trade will be on the agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with Saudi officials when he travels to the Arab kingdom in mid-October, the Saudi ambassador to Russia told Sputnik in late September.

"Together with Saudi Arabia, we are interested in stopping prices from climbing above the reasonable rate," Peskov told Rossiya 24 television channel.

Both countries are part of a deal reached by the OPEC group of oil exporters and non-member producers in 2016 in a bid to tackle oil glut and shore up falling prices, which have since rebounded. The output curbs have been prolonged until March 2020.

