UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's 15% Tax On Dividends, Interest Outflow May Give Budget $890Mln In 2020

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:32 PM

Russia's 15% Tax on Dividends, Interest Outflow May Give Budget $890Mln in 2020

The proposed 15 percent tax on dividends and interest taken out of Russia will give the country's budget at least 70 billion rubles ($890 million) this year, Olga Lebedinskaya, associate professor of the Plekhanov Russian Academy of Economics, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The proposed 15 percent tax on dividends and interest taken out of Russia will give the country's budget at least 70 billion rubles ($890 million) this year, Olga Lebedinskaya, associate professor of the Plekhanov Russian Academy of Economics, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the tax as part of measures to fill up the budget to finance social measures to support citizens and businesses in connection with the coronavirus outbreak. The president noted that Moscow was ready to unilaterally withdraw from agreements on avoiding double taxation with countries that disagree with such measures.

"The increase in the rate should give at least 70 billion rubles," Lebedinskaya said.

The rates in 2019 were 15 percent for non-residents and 13 percent for residents, she added.

However, Putin noted in his speech that most of transfers used loopholes and schemes allowing to reduce the tax rate to just 2 percent.

Net capital outflow from Russia amounted to 26.7 billion rubles last year, down from 63 billion rubles in 2018, the country's central bank said in January.

According to the bank's latest available official statistics, the top five destinations for transfers of individuals from Russia in January-September 2019 were Switzerland � $1.31 billion, Uzbekistan � $818 million, the United Kingdom � $572 million, the United States � $572 million, and Latvia � $535 million. They were followed by Tajikistan ($462 million), Kyrgyzstan ($453 million), Spain ($274 million), Germany ($256 million) and Cyprus ($250 million).

However, transfers to the former Soviet republics of Central Asia mostly relate to transfers by migrant workers supporting their families and have nothing to do with interest or dividends.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Budget Bank Germany Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Spain United Kingdom Tajikistan United States Switzerland Cyprus Kyrgyzstan Latvia January 2018 2019 From Top Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt spending Rs1.25 trillion to address Covid-19 ..

58 seconds ago

World Bank, IMF call for suspending debt payment b ..

2 minutes ago

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

34 minutes ago

Kisar Board welcomes Prime Minister relief package ..

20 minutes ago

European Commission Adopts New Action Plan for Mor ..

20 minutes ago

Parliamentary leaders pledge to collectively fight ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.