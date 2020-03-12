Russia is unlikely to see any real economic growth or poverty decrease in 2020 under the current conditions given the coronavirus-related market turbulence, head of Russia's Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russia is unlikely to see any real economic growth or poverty decrease in 2020 under the current conditions given the coronavirus-related market turbulence, head of Russia's Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin said Thursday.

"If we take into account today's rates, with the [oil] price around $35 [per barrel] and the ruble's exchange rate at 72 rubles per Dollar, then we will not receive three trillion rubles [$39.9 billion] worth of oil revenue," Kudrin told an economic committee at Russia's upper house of parliament, explaining that this means the budget deficit this year would be around two percent of GDP.

This way, Kudrin concluded that "the pace of economic growth will be close to zero."

"We wanted to see ... poverty decrease, but, taking into consideration the challenges that I have mentioned, any significant improvement is unlikely. On the contrary, there is a risk, unfortunately, that we will not face poverty decrease but poverty increase instead," Kudrin went on to say.

The top economist told lawmakers that economic forecasts set out for 2020 have become obsolete.