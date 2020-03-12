UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's 2020 Economic Growth Likely Zero In Current Conditions - Accounts Chamber Head

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 05:32 PM

Russia's 2020 Economic Growth Likely Zero in Current Conditions - Accounts Chamber Head

Russia is unlikely to see any real economic growth or poverty decrease in 2020 under the current conditions given the coronavirus-related market turbulence, head of Russia's Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russia is unlikely to see any real economic growth or poverty decrease in 2020 under the current conditions given the coronavirus-related market turbulence, head of Russia's Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin said Thursday.

"If we take into account today's rates, with the [oil] price around $35 [per barrel] and the ruble's exchange rate at 72 rubles per Dollar, then we will not receive three trillion rubles [$39.9 billion] worth of oil revenue," Kudrin told an economic committee at Russia's upper house of parliament, explaining that this means the budget deficit this year would be around two percent of GDP.

This way, Kudrin concluded that "the pace of economic growth will be close to zero."

"We wanted to see ... poverty decrease, but, taking into consideration the challenges that I have mentioned, any significant improvement is unlikely. On the contrary, there is a risk, unfortunately, that we will not face poverty decrease but poverty increase instead," Kudrin went on to say.

The top economist told lawmakers that economic forecasts set out for 2020 have become obsolete.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Russia Parliament Budget Oil Price Chamber 2020 Market Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Travel fund and free rebooking from March 10 to Ap ..

5 minutes ago

ExoMars Rover, Space Platform to Land on Mars in A ..

11 minutes ago

Saudi halts travel to EU and 12 other countries

18 minutes ago

Two New COVID-19 Cases Registered on Cruise Ship D ..

11 minutes ago

Maldives Declares 30-Day State of Emergency Over C ..

11 minutes ago

Applicants who faced three-time rejection could pe ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.