UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's 2020 Economic Growth Will Likely Be Close To Zero In Current Conditions - Kudrin

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:18 PM

Russia's 2020 Economic Growth Will Likely Be Close to Zero in Current Conditions - Kudrin

Russia is unlikely to see any real economic growth or decrease in poverty in 2020 if the current conditions under the coronavirus-related market turbulence persist, head of Russia's Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russia is unlikely to see any real economic growth or decrease in poverty in 2020 if the current conditions under the coronavirus-related market turbulence persist, head of Russia's Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin said Thursday.

"If we take into account today's rates, with the [oil] price around $35 [per barrel] and the ruble's exchange rate at 72 rubles per Dollar, then we will not receive three trillion rubles [$39.9 billion] worth of oil revenue," Kudrin told an economic committee at Russia's upper house of parliament, explaining that this means the budget deficit this year would be around two percent of the GDP.

This way, Kudrin concluded that "the pace of economic growth will be close to zero."

"We wanted to see ... poverty decrease, but, taking into consideration the challenges that I have mentioned, any significant improvement is unlikely.

On the contrary, there is a risk, unfortunately, that we will not face poverty decrease but poverty increase instead," Kudrin went on to say.

The top economist told lawmakers that economic forecasts set out for 2020 have become obsolete.

According to Kudrin, an average price of oil in 2020 could amount to $40 per barrel or slightly higher.

"Taking into account what the Energy Ministry said, I think that the price will be somewhere between $40 and a little higher," Kudrin said.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 situation a global pandemic. To date, Russia has confirmed 28 total cases on its soil. On a global scale, over 127,000 people have contracted the disease and 4,700 people have died.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Dollar Russia Parliament Budget Oil Died Price Chamber 2020 Market Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Russian Utair Carrier Halts Flights From Moscow to ..

28 seconds ago

Spain minister tests positive for virus

30 seconds ago

Gates to be constructed at entry points of three d ..

32 seconds ago

Walk held to mark World Kidney Day

34 seconds ago

Maryam Nawaz appreciates Khaqan for being loyal to ..

7 minutes ago

Dutch Prosecutors Demanding Court Agrees to Sugges ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.