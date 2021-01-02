(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Russia's sovereign gas exporter Gazprom supplied 179.3 billion cubic meters (6.3 trillion cubic feet) of gas to non-CIS countries in 2020, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Saturday.

"Gazprom exported 179.3 billion cubic meters of gas to non-CIS countries in 2020. This result is in the top five in the company's history," Miller told journalists.

Nine European countries ” including Belgium, Denmark and Greece ” increased their procurement of Russian gas in 2020, and exports to the Netherlands and Slovakia reached their historic highs, according to the Gazprom chief.

"Gas exports to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline from the Chayandinskoye field in 2020 accounted for 4.1 billion cubic meters," Miller said.

Supplies in Q4 2020 exceeded the scheduled daily volumes, reaching a peak of 84 percent atop the schedule on December 31, the official said.

In 2019, Gazprom's non-CIS gas exports totaled 199.2 billion cubic meters.

With regard to the domestic market, yearly supply volume in 2020 totaled 225.7 billion cubic meters of gas, including 33.2 billion cubic meters in December alone, which is the highest volume for this month since 2013, according to Miller.