Russia's 2023 Trade Surplus Amounts To $29Bln, Down By 2.9 Times From 2022 - Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Russia's foreign trade surplus in January-March decreased by 2.9 times year-on-year and amounted to $29 billion, the Russian Central Bank said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Russia's foreign trade surplus in January-March decreased by 2.9 times year-on-year and amounted to $29 billion, the Russian Central Bank said on Tuesday.

In January-March of last year, the foreign trade surplus amounted to $83 billion.

Russia's balance of payments current account surplus in the first quarter of this year decreased by 73.4% compared to the same period last year and amounted to $18.6 billion, the bank added.

