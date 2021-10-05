(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The milestone 25th edition of Russia's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held from June 15-18, 2022, Egypt will be the guest country, the Roscongress Foundation said on Tuesday.

"The 25th edition of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on 15-18 June 2022 ... Egypt will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as a guest country in 2022," Roscongress said in a statement.

In 2021, SPIEF became the world's first offline business event after the interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers recalled. The event gathered over 13,500 participants from 141 countries.