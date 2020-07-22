UrduPoint.com
Russia's 69 Regions Will Receive $1.4Bln In Financial Support Soon - Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Russia's 69 Regions Will Receive $1.4Bln in Financial Support Soon - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Russian government will send financial support in the amount of 100 billion rubles ($1.4 billion) within next three days, another 100 billion will be sent to the regions in the fall, the Finance Ministry said.

Financial support is provided to the regions to compensate for the decrease in revenues of regional budgets and ensure their stability. For these purposes, the Russian government has provided 300 billion rubles.

The first part of financial support in the amount of 100 billion rubles has already been distributed and provided to 56 regions of the country in late May. The funds were directed to promptly support the budgets of those entities that faced a decrease in income in April this year.

