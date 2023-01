Russia's additional budget revenues from non-oil or gas exports amounted to 200 billion rubles ($2.9 million), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Russia's additional budget revenues from non-oil or gas exports amounted to 200 billion rubles ($2.9 million), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"In the morning, my colleagues and I discussed that additional budget revenues, and they are not related to either oil or gas revenues, but just non-oil and gas revenues amount to 200 billion (rubles) in preliminary additional revenues," Putin said.