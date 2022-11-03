(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Additional oil and gas revenues for the Russian budget in October were 7.5 billion rubles ($120 million) under the 305.6 billion rubles predicted by the authorities, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

"The total deviation of the actually received oil and gas revenues from the expected monthly oil and gas income, and the deviation of the basic monthly amount of oil and gas revenues from the estimated basic monthly volume of oil and gas income amounted to -7.5 billion rubles in October 2022," the ministry statement read.

The volume of additional oil and gas revenues for the Russian budget is projected at 282.

8 billion rubles in November, based on the excess of the current oil price above its basic level, according to the statement.

Thus, the total amount of funds from additional oil and gas revenues that the Russian finance ministry must spend on the purchase of gold and foreign currency, in accordance with budget rules, is 275.2 billion rubles. However, due to the temporary suspension of certain provisions of these rules in 2022, related to the use of additional oil and gas revenues in the Federal budget, the purchase of foreign Currency and gold at the expense of these funds will not take place, the Russian finance ministry reiterated.