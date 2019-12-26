UrduPoint.com
Russia's Agro-Industrial Exports To Reach Around $25Bln In 2019 - Agriculture Minister

Thu 26th December 2019 | 05:32 PM

Russia's export of agro-industrial products may reach around $25 billion in 2019, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russia's export of agro-industrial products may reach around $25 billion in 2019, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Thursday.

"Self-sufficiency allows Russia to increase its competitive performance in global markets. Over the five years, agro-industrial products export increased by 30 percent, while import was decreasing steadily. We delivered $25.

8 billion worth of agricultural products and food abroad in 2018. According to our estimates, the corresponding figure will reach around $25 billion, while we planned $24 [billion]," Patrushev said at a meeting of the governmental committee for agro-industiral sector development.

Russia is the world's biggest wheat exporter, Patrushev said.

He added that there were plans to boost production of competitive higher-value-added goods, to expand export geography and to promote Russia-made products abroad.

