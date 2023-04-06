Russia's largest private lender Alfa-Bank reported 117 billion rubles ($1.4 billion) in net loss in 2022 compared to a net income of 137 billion rubles the previous year

The bank's pre-tax loss totaled 144 billion rubles against 170 billion ruble income last year, with its operating expenses increasing by 32.9% to 209.3 billion rubles, it said.

"The bank recorded a one-off loss in the first half of 2022 since part of its assets in foreign currency were frozen. Moreover, the currency revaluation affected financial results and reporting under the RAS (Russian Accounting Standards)," the bank's chief executive officer, Vladimir Verkhoshinskiy, said.

Sanctions significantly affected Alfa-Bank's performance since it was Russia's largest bank engaged in international payments with foreign banks, Verkhoshinskiy added.

In late February, the Russian bank was included on the 10th sanctions package of the European Union. It was also sanctioned by the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan last year in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Alfa-Bank and VTB Bank, also targeted by sanctions, were Russia's only systemically important credit institutions that recorded a net loss in 2022, with Alfa-Bank accounting for over 11% of losses in the entire sector.