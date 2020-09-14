UrduPoint.com
Russia's Alrosa Mining Group Gains $20.7Mln From Selling Large Diamonds In Belgium, Israel

Russia's Alrosa Mining Group Gains $20.7Mln From Selling Large Diamonds in Belgium, Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russian diamond mining giant Alrosa held auctions of diamonds of a special size over 10.8 carats in Belgium and Israel in September and gained in $20.7 million from these sales, the company said on Monday.

At the auction in Belgium, Alrosa sold 133 diamonds weighing 2,173 carats in total and accounting for $7.4 million, with representatives of 20 companies from Belgium, India, Israel and the UAE winning bids for different categories of diamonds.

Meanwhile, the auction in Israel resulted in sales of 100 diamonds weighing 1,860 carats in total and worth $13.3 million. The event saw 31 winners from Israel, the UAE and Belgium.

"The results of the last auctions confirm the demand for high-quality rough diamonds. This was especially obvious at the Israeli auction, where the total sales were significantly higher than the reserved price," Deputy CEO of Alrosa Evgeny Agureev said.

Alrosa, the world's biggest diamond mining company, annually holds about 30 international auctions of large-size raw materials in accordance with Russian law. The events take place in Russia's Moscow and Vladivostok, Belgium's Antwerp, Israel's Ramat Gan, Hong Kong, New York and Dubai. In Israel, auctions are held six times a year.

