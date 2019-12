Russia's annual inflation in November slowed down to 3.5 percent from 3.8 percent in October, the Russian State Statistics Service said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russia 's annual inflation in November slowed down to 3.5 percent from 3.8 percent in October , the Russian State Statistics Service said Friday.

Russia's Economic Development Ministry said Friday Russia's inflation in 2019 would total 3-3.1 percent.