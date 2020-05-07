MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russia's inflation accelerated to 0.8 percent in April from 0.6 percent in March, while the annualized inflation accelerated to 3.1 percent in April from 2.5 percent in March, according to data of the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

"In April 2020, the consumer price index was 100.8% compared to March 2020, and 102.1% compared to December 2019," the report said.

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development previously forecast inflation in Russia in April at 0.4-0.5 percent month-on-month, and at 2.6-2.7 percent year-on-year.