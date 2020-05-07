UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Annualized Inflation Accelerates To 3.1% In April From 2.5% In March - Rosstat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russia's Annualized Inflation Accelerates to 3.1% in April From 2.5% in March - Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russia's inflation accelerated to 0.8 percent in April from 0.6 percent in March, while the annualized inflation accelerated to 3.1 percent in April from 2.5 percent in March, according to data of the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

"In April 2020, the consumer price index was 100.8% compared to March 2020, and 102.1% compared to December 2019," the report said.

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development previously forecast inflation in Russia in April at 0.4-0.5 percent month-on-month, and at 2.6-2.7 percent year-on-year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Price March April December 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

41 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

3 hours ago

Nisar Safdar becomes new president PTI district Ab ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.