Russia's Annualized Inflation Accelerates To 3.4% In July From 3.3% In June - Rosstat

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Russia's month-on-month inflation accelerated to 0.4 percent in July from 0.2 percent a month earlier, and annualized inflation accelerated to 3.4 percent from 3.2 percent in June, statistics watchdog Rosstat said in a report.

The Ministry of Economic Development previously reported that it expected inflation in Russia in July at 0.3-0.4 percent month-on-month, or 3.3-3.4 percent year-on-year.

"In July 2020, compared to June 2020, the consumer price index amounted to 100.4 percent, compared to December 2019 ” 103.0 percent (in July 2019 ” 100.2 percent, compared to December 2018 ” 102.7 percent)," the report says.

