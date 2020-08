MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Russia's month-on-month inflation accelerated to 0.4 percent in July from 0.2 percent a month earlier, and annualized inflation accelerated to 3.4 percent from 3.2 percent in June, statistics watchdog Rosstat said in a report.

The Ministry of Economic Development previously reported that it expected inflation in Russia in July at 0.3-0.4 percent month-on-month, or 3.3-3.4 percent year-on-year.

"In July 2020, compared to June 2020, the consumer price index amounted to 100.4 percent, compared to December 2019 103.0 percent (in July 2019 100.2 percent, compared to December 2018 102.7 percent)," the report says.