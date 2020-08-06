MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Russia's month-on-month inflation accelerated to 0.4 percent in July from 0.2 percent a month earlier, and annualized inflation accelerated to 3.4 percent from 3.2 percent in June, statistics watchdog Rosstat said in a report.

The Ministry of Economic Development previously reported that it expected inflation in Russia in July at 0.3-0.4 percent month-on-month, or 3.3-3.4 percent year-on-year.

"In July 2020, compared to June 2020, the consumer price index amounted to 100.4 percent, compared to December 2019 ” 103.0 percent (in July 2019 ” 100.2 percent, compared to December 2018 ” 102.7 percent)," the report says.