MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Russia's annualized inflation decreased to 3 percent in May from 3.1 percent in April, and month-on-month inflation was down to 0.3 percent in May from 0.8 percent in April, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Friday.

"In May 2020, compared with April 2020, the consumer price index was 100.3 percent, compared with December 2019 it was 102.4 percent," Rosstat said.

The Ministry of Economic Development previously forecast inflation in Russia in May at 0.4-0.6 percent month-on-month, and 3.2-3.4 percent year-on-year.