UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Annualized Inflation Down To 3% In May From 3.1% In April - Rosstat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:23 PM

Russia's Annualized Inflation Down to 3% in May From 3.1% in April - Rosstat

Russia's annualized inflation decreased to 3 percent in May from 3.1 percent in April, and month-on-month inflation was down to 0.3 percent in May from 0.8 percent in April, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Russia's annualized inflation decreased to 3 percent in May from 3.1 percent in April, and month-on-month inflation was down to 0.3 percent in May from 0.8 percent in April, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Friday.

"In May 2020, compared with April 2020, the consumer price index was 100.3 percent, compared with December 2019 it was 102.4 percent," Rosstat said.

The Ministry of Economic Development previously forecast inflation in Russia in May at 0.4-0.6 percent month-on-month, and 3.2-3.4 percent year-on-year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Price April May December 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

1 hour ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

1 hour ago

Ashiana case: Court issues arrest warrants of co-a ..

2 seconds ago

German Businesses Say US Nord Stream 2 Sanctions ' ..

4 seconds ago

Commissioner calls for using natural food to defea ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Football Clubs' Transfer Window Will Be Op ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.