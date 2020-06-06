Russia's annualized inflation in June will be 3.2-3.4 percent, the Bank of Russia said in its weekly report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Russia's annualized inflation in June will be 3.2-3.4 percent, the Bank of Russia said in its weekly report.

According to the Federal State Statistics Service, annual inflation in May slowed to 3% from April 3.1%.

"Prices are expected to grow 0.2-0.4 percent month-on-month in June adjusted for seasonality, and annualized inflation will be 3.2-3.4 percent," the report says.