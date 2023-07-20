Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project To Be Implemented On Time - Putin
Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 11:35 PM
MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Russia will implement the Arctic LNG 2 project on time and it will have good quality, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Arctic LNG 2 will also be delivered on time and with the right quality," Putin said in Murmansk.
LNG production projects have a complex effect on the entire economy and allow Russia to win back the global market share, Putin added.