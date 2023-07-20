Open Menu

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project To Be Implemented On Time - Putin

Published July 20, 2023

Russia will implement the Arctic LNG 2 project on time and it will have good quality, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Russia will implement the Arctic LNG 2 project on time and it will have good quality, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Arctic LNG 2 will also be delivered on time and with the right quality," Putin said in Murmansk.

LNG production projects have a complex effect on the entire economy and allow Russia to win back the global market share, Putin added.

