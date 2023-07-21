Open Menu

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project To Be Implemented On Time - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on Time - Putin

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Russia will implement the Arctic LNG 2 project on time and it will have good quality, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Arctic LNG 2 will also be delivered on time and with the right quality," Putin said in Murmansk.

LNG production projects have a complex effect on the entire economy and allow Russia to win back the global market share, Putin added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Murmansk Market Share

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

9 minutes ago
 Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

17 minutes ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

17 minutes ago
 World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

17 minutes ago
 Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa ..

Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

17 minutes ago
 Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Tr ..

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Con ..

19 minutes ago
Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, pro ..

Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environ ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public de ..

Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public desecration in Sweden

19 minutes ago
 Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on ..

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on Time - Putin

34 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Condemns Rus ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Condemns Russian Attacks on Port Facilitie ..

34 minutes ago
 IAEA to Help Ukraine Secure Radioactive Sources in ..

IAEA to Help Ukraine Secure Radioactive Sources in Kiev, Kharkiv - Grossi

34 minutes ago
 Tour de France results and standings

Tour de France results and standings

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business