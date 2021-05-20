MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russia's state arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, has signed $4 billion worth of contracts this year, the company's director general, Alexander Mikheev, said on Thursday.

"We have already contracted 23% of weapons that were planned to be sold and signed contracts worth $4 billion. Our order portfolio is at $52.1 billion," Mikheev said at the opening of the International Helicopter Industry Exhibition HeliRussia.