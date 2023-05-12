Russia's balance of payments surplus has decreased by 76.6% year-on-year and amounted to $22.6 billion, the Russian Central Bank said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Russia's balance of payments surplus has decreased by 76.6% year-on-year and amounted to $22.6 billion, the Russian Central Bank said on Friday.

In January-April of 2022, Russia's balance of payments surplus amounted to $96.5 billion.

Russia's foreign trade surplus in January-April decreased by 63.5% and amounted to $41.5 billion compared to $113.7 billion a year earlier, the Central Bank said.