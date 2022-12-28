MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Russia's ban on oil supplies introduced in response to the Western price cap applies to existing contracts, which contain a link to this price ceiling, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"If it (a contract) contains a reference to a certain price cap, then, of course, it (Russia's ban) is applied (to the contract). This is unacceptable. But if there is no link to a price cap, then it does not apply," Peskov told reporters.

On December 5, the European Union placed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude oil.

The G7 nations and Australia also capped Russian oil exports at $60 per barrel. In addition, the EU sanctions provide for a price ceiling on Russian refined products starting from February 5, 2023.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the sanctions by signing a decree that banned supplies of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap.