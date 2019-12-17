(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday that he had discussed with Syrian President Bashar Assad earlier in the day restoring Damascus' control over the Syrian oil-rich areas, adding that the situation is improving

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday that he had discussed with Syrian President Bashar Assad earlier in the day restoring Damascus' control over the Syrian oil-rich areas, adding that the situation is improving.

"Yes, we have discussed oil. The situation in the area to the east of Euphrates is improving. I believe that gradually the country will regain control over all the native resources of the Syrian Arab Republic, and the situation will stabilize," Borisov told reporters after the meeting.

Borisov said that he had also discussed with Assad restoration of Syria's airport infrastructure, railroads and highways.

According to him, the western sanctions currently are one of the main obstacles to the restoration of the Syrian economy.

"The peace process in Syria is inevitable, but there will be still many difficulties regarding the restoration of the economy, especially due to sanctions," Borisov said.