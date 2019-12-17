UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Borisov Says Discussed With Assad Restoring Damascus' Control Over Oil Fields

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:57 PM

Russia's Borisov Says Discussed With Assad Restoring Damascus' Control Over Oil Fields

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday that he had discussed with Syrian President Bashar Assad earlier in the day restoring Damascus' control over the Syrian oil-rich areas, adding that the situation is improving

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday that he had discussed with Syrian President Bashar Assad earlier in the day restoring Damascus' control over the Syrian oil-rich areas, adding that the situation is improving.

"Yes, we have discussed oil. The situation in the area to the east of Euphrates is improving. I believe that gradually the country will regain control over all the native resources of the Syrian Arab Republic, and the situation will stabilize," Borisov told reporters after the meeting.

Borisov said that he had also discussed with Assad restoration of Syria's airport infrastructure, railroads and highways.

According to him, the western sanctions currently are one of the main obstacles to the restoration of the Syrian economy.

"The peace process in Syria is inevitable, but there will be still many difficulties regarding the restoration of the economy, especially due to sanctions," Borisov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Russia Damascus Oil All Arab Airport

Recent Stories

High Performance camp for 10 players commences at ..

2 minutes ago

Registration for 2020 NAS Sports Tournament futsal ..

11 minutes ago

APML rejects decision against Musharraf, calls it ..

12 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate UN Arabic Language Day

16 minutes ago

ADFD approves US$5 million for social services pro ..

16 minutes ago

PPP leader Khursheed Shah allowed bail in assets b ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.