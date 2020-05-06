- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russia's budget deficit in 2020 will be about 4 percent of GDP, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.
"The budget deficit will be about 4 percent of GDP," Siluanov said in an interview with the Vedomosti business daily.