MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russia's budget surplus in 2019, according to a preliminary estimate, amounted to 1.8 percent of GDP, or 1.968 trillion rubles ($32 billion), the Russian Finance Ministry said Monday.

Russia's budget revenues last year totaled 20.188 trillion rubles, and expenditures 18.22 trillion rubles.