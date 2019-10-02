MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian budget's additional income will make around 2 trillion rubles ($30.65 billion) in 2019 thanks to the OPEC+ oil output cut deal, Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said in an article for the Energy Policy scientific magazine.

"In July 2019, a decision was made to extend the OPEC+ agreement on reducing oil production to April 1, 2020. As a result, additional income of the budget will reach around 2 trillion rubles this year," Novak said.

The oil output cut is not permanent and will only be in place when Russia needs this or when this at least does not contradict the country's interests in the global market, Novak added.