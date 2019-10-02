UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Budget To Get $30.6Bln Extra Income Thanks To OPEC+ Deal In 2019- Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:50 AM

Russia's Budget to Get $30.6Bln Extra Income Thanks to OPEC+ Deal in 2019- Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian budget's additional income will make around 2 trillion rubles ($30.65 billion) in 2019 thanks to the OPEC+ oil output cut deal, Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said in an article for the Energy Policy scientific magazine.

"In July 2019, a decision was made to extend the OPEC+ agreement on reducing oil production to April 1, 2020. As a result, additional income of the budget will reach around 2 trillion rubles this year," Novak said.

The oil output cut is not permanent and will only be in place when Russia needs this or when this at least does not contradict the country's interests in the global market, Novak added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Budget Oil April July 2019 2020 Market Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 October 2019

36 minutes ago

Local Press: VP’s vision lifts UAE’s status as ..

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.