MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Russia's budget will maintain surplus in the next three years and keep the focus on social services, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday.

"Just like this year, the budget will not just be balanced in the coming years, in the next three years. We assume that it will have surplus throughout the next three years," Medvedev said.

"When preparing the budget, we assumed that it would definitely have to be geared toward social services � the most important avenue. So, the money going toward social assistance, development in education, healthcare, culture � that is still the main part of the budget expenses," the prime minister said.

About 7 trillion rubles ($109 billion) will be allocated for national projects from 2020-2022, the prime minister added.