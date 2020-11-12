UrduPoint.com
Russia's Cabinet Extends Tax Holidays For COVID-19 Affected Businesses By 3 Months

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Russia's Cabinet Extends Tax Holidays for COVID-19 Affected Businesses by 3 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Russian government is extending tax holidays for businesses from the regions most affected by the pandemic by three months, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"The situation is still difficult. Small and medium-sized businesses, in order to reduce costs and recover, need additional government assistance.

Therefore, we are extending this anti-crisis support for organizations and individual entrepreneurs from certain affected industries for another three months until the end of the year," Mishustin said at a government meeting.

In June, President Vladimir Putin signed a law on measures to support businesses, including tax holidays for the second quarter of the year for small and medium-sized businesses in the industries worst hit by the pandemic. For six months they were given a tax and insurance contributions deferral.

