UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Cabinet Preparing Measures To Aid Economy - Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 02:30 PM

Russia's Cabinet Preparing Measures to Aid Economy - Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Russia's cabinet of ministers is preparing a set of measures to extend support for sectors that may be adversely affected by the current economic situation, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the upper house of parliament Saturday.

Global and national economies have recently been effected by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and a sharp drop in oil prices that followed a failed OPEC-non-OPEC meeting.

"In the government, we are now preparing proposals to support those industries that could be affected by the development of all recent events," Siluanov said to lawmakers in Moscow.

Speaking at the same session, head of Russia's Accounts Chamber, Alexey Kudrin, said that additional support may be needed not only for sectors of the economy but also the country's regions and republics.

"If the crisis continues to unfold, additional support will be needed for sectors of the economy, and I would also say - for the constituent entities of the Russian Federation," Kudrin said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament Oil Same Chamber May All Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

25 soldiers killed in Libya

55 minutes ago

Editorial: Need to end civilian suffering in Syria

59 minutes ago

Separate Secretariatwill start functioning in Sout ..

1 hour ago

Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed smile ..

1 hour ago

Co-founder of PPP Dr. Mubashir Hassan passes away

3 hours ago

PM asks entire nation to collective role against C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.