MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Russia's cabinet of ministers is preparing a set of measures to extend support for sectors that may be adversely affected by the current economic situation, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the upper house of parliament Saturday.

Global and national economies have recently been effected by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and a sharp drop in oil prices that followed a failed OPEC-non-OPEC meeting.

"In the government, we are now preparing proposals to support those industries that could be affected by the development of all recent events," Siluanov said to lawmakers in Moscow.

Speaking at the same session, head of Russia's Accounts Chamber, Alexey Kudrin, said that additional support may be needed not only for sectors of the economy but also the country's regions and republics.

"If the crisis continues to unfold, additional support will be needed for sectors of the economy, and I would also say - for the constituent entities of the Russian Federation," Kudrin said.