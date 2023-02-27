Production of all car segments in Russia fell by 60% to around 620,000 units in 2022 year-on-year, Russian Deputy Trade Minister Albert Karimov said on Monday

"In general, our production volume at the end of 2022 totaled to about 620,000 cars, which is 60% less than in 2021," Karimov said at a meeting of the Russian upper house.

In early February, Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said that production of passenger cars in the country in 2022 had fallen by 67% year-on-year, to 450,000 units, while production of commercial vehicles had decreased by 24.3% in annual terms, to 141,000 units.

Car production in Russia plummeted in 2022 amid the introduction of large-scale Western sanctions against Moscow and the departure of foreign automakers from the country over the Ukraine conflict.