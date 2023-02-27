UrduPoint.com

Russia's Car Production Down By 60% In 2022 Year-on-Year - Trade Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Russia's Car Production Down by 60% in 2022 Year-on-Year - Trade Ministry

Production of all car segments in Russia fell by 60% to around 620,000 units in 2022 year-on-year, Russian Deputy Trade Minister Albert Karimov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Production of all car segments in Russia fell by 60% to around 620,000 units in 2022 year-on-year, Russian Deputy Trade Minister Albert Karimov said on Monday.

"In general, our production volume at the end of 2022 totaled to about 620,000 cars, which is 60% less than in 2021," Karimov said at a meeting of the Russian upper house.

In early February, Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said that production of passenger cars in the country in 2022 had fallen by 67% year-on-year, to 450,000 units, while production of commercial vehicles had decreased by 24.3% in annual terms, to 141,000 units.

Car production in Russia plummeted in 2022 amid the introduction of large-scale Western sanctions against Moscow and the departure of foreign automakers from the country over the Ukraine conflict.

