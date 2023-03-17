The key rate of Russia's Central Bank is more likely to increase rather than decrease in 2023, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The key rate of Russia's Central Bank is more likely to increase rather than decrease in 2023, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday.

"External conditions have deteriorated. In general, the risks are still shifted towards pro-inflationary ones, so we continue to believe that the probability of a rate hike this year exceeds the probability of its reduction," Nabiullina said during a press conference, adding that the bank is not discussing the increase of the key rate, just the possibility of such an event.

There is no direct impact on the Russian economy from turbulence in the Western financial markets, but the situation in the US banking sector increases risks for the global economy, Nabiullina said.

"When assessing the external conditions, I would like to comment on the current situation in the banking system of the US and Europe.

There is no direct impact on the Russian financial system, but this new factor in itself adds uncertainty about the future trajectory of the global economy," the head of the Central Bank added.

According to the official, the slowdown in the global economy means a decrease in demand for Russian export goods, which may lead to additional pro-inflationary pressure. The Central Bank, however, expects that external demand for goods in Russia will increasingly be replaced by domestic demand.

"We expect that external demand will increasingly be replaced by domestic demand, not only due to the public sector, but also due to the recovery of consumer activity," Nabiullina said.