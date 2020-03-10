The Bank of Russia purchased 14.2 billion rubles ($207 million) worth of foreign currency with settlement on March 6 in the domestic market in the interests of the Finance Ministry, according to the disclosure on the bank's website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Bank of Russia purchased 14.2 billion rubles ($207 million) worth of foreign currency with settlement on March 6 in the domestic market in the interests of the Finance Ministry, according to the disclosure on the bank's website.

The central bank usually conducts such transactions on terms with settlements being made on the next trading day.

On Monday, Russia's central bank announced that it had decided to make a 30-day pause in buying foreign currency in the domestic market in order to increase the predictability of the monetary authorities and calm financial markets amid strong volatility in the global oil market.

The finance ministry began buying foreign currency on the market in 2017 to untie the ruble exchange rate from oil price volatility. For this purpose, it used extra budget revenues from the oil and gas sector, which amounted to 4.2 trillion rubles in 2018 and to 2.937 trillion rubles in 2019. The purchased currency is transferred to the National Welfare Fund once a year.

The central bank suspended foreign currency purchases in September 2018 due to increased volatility in the Russian financial market, resuming them in mid-January 2019.