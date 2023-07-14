Russia's annual inflation will continue to increase in the coming months from 3.25% recorded in June as last year's very low values will drop out of the tabulated range, the Russian Central Bank said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Russia's annual inflation will continue to increase in the coming months from 3.25% recorded in June as last year's very low values will drop out of the tabulated range, the Russian Central Bank said on Friday.

Inflation in Russia accelerated to 3.25% in annual terms in June from 2.51% a month earlier, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service said earlier in the week.

"In May-September 2023, calculations of annual inflation will stop reflecting very low values of the price growth, which was the result of an adjustment following a price hike in spring 2022. As a result, annual inflation will be growing in coming months. Current price hikes will exert additional impact on it," the bank said in a statement.

In late June, Kirill Tremasov, director of the central bank's monetary policy department, said that annual inflation would exceed 4% in the third quarter of 2023.