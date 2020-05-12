(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Bank of Russia and the government to work together to create a set of measures before June 1 to provide support to the lending system for individual citizens and organizations after the lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19 have been lifted, according to a statement published on the official website of the president.

"It is recommended that the Bank of Russia works together with the Russian government to develop a set of measures aimed at stabilizing the loan system for lending to citizens and organizations after the termination of temporary measures implemented to support citizens and organizations impacted by the situation arising from the spread of COVID-19," the statement read.

The president has also instructed the Bank of Russia and the government to develop its ability to provide financial services remotely once lockdown measures have been lifted.

"[It is recommended] that the Bank of Russia and the government jointly approve an action plan for the rapid introduction of online technology in the financial sector, providing the possibility for the remote provision of services by lending and other financial organizations, including those related to the conclusion of loans and mortgages, as well as the identification of clients using state information systems and those of credit and other financial organizations, along with the confirmation of citizens' consent for organizations to receive information about themselves from state databases," the statement read.

The head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will be responsible for presenting the set of proposed measures by June 1.

Additionally, the Russian government must also provide a report regarding state support for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak by May 20, the statement read.

The government must assess the criteria by which businesses are eligible to receive state support, taking into account the amount of revenue lost during the epidemiological and economic crisis.

At the same time, the government must also consider increasing the limit of the Russian state development corporation VEB's liabilities to ensure guarantees on loans granted to companies in order to maintain jobs. The government should also assess the viability of increasing the maximum loan amount that can be given to important organizations, the president instructed.

The government should also investigate the possibility of postponing the annual general meetings of credit organizations that are part-owned by the state in the third quarter of 2020, the president instructed.