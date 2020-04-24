The Bank of Russia said on Friday that inflation in the country would reach from 3.8 to 4.8 percent in 2020, and the GDP would see an up to 6 percent decrease

"Given the monetary policy stance, annual inflation will reach 3.

8-4.8% in 2020 and will stabilise around 4% later on ... GDP is forecast to decrease by 4-6% in 2020. The Russian economy is thereafter expected to follow a recovery path with growth predicted to total 2.8-4.8% in 2021 and 1.5-3.5% in 2022," the bank said in a press release.