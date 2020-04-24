UrduPoint.com
Russia's Central Bank Says Inflation To Reach Up To 4.8% In 2020

Russia's Central Bank Says Inflation to Reach Up to 4.8% in 2020

The Bank of Russia said on Friday that inflation in the country would reach from 3.8 to 4.8 percent in 2020, and the GDP would see an up to 6 percent decrease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Bank of Russia said on Friday that inflation in the country would reach from 3.8 to 4.8 percent in 2020, and the GDP would see an up to 6 percent decrease.

"Given the monetary policy stance, annual inflation will reach 3.

8-4.8% in 2020 and will stabilise around 4% later on ... GDP is forecast to decrease by 4-6% in 2020. The Russian economy is thereafter expected to follow a recovery path with growth predicted to total 2.8-4.8% in 2021 and 1.5-3.5% in 2022," the bank said in a press release.

