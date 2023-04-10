Alternatives to imported payment infrastructure are not always easily found in the Russian market, and this is a problem requiring a systemic solution, the Bank of Russia told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Alternatives to imported payment infrastructure are not always easily found in the Russian market, and this is a problem requiring a systemic solution, the Bank of Russia told Sputnik on Monday.

"We support the issue of import substitution in general, and certain steps in this direction have already been made. At the same time, if Russian software and operating systems can replace foreign ones, and there are such analogues, the situation with equipment and infrastructure is different: there are not always alternatives. We believe that this is a systemic problem that requires a solution, including at the level of manufacturers," the regulator said.

Earlier in April, the Association of Banks of Russia asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade in a letter, obtained by Sputnik, to allocate subsidies for a program aimed at replacing the payment terminals acquired from French company Ingenico, which left the Russian market. It accounted for about half of all operating terminals in Russia, or about 2 million units.

At the same time, the choice of both the provider and the type of equipment rests with the businesses based on their needs and market conditions, the regulator added.