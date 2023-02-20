The Bank of Russia expects annualized inflation in the country at 3.6% by the end of the first quarter, and the GDP decline at 2.4% year-on-year, it said in its fresh report on monetary policy

According to the central bank's official forecast, inflation will be in the range of 5-7% in full year 2023, while the GDP may decrease by 1% or grow by 1%.