- Home
- Business
- News
- Russia's Central Bank Sees Inflation at 3.6% Y/Y, GDP Decline at 2.4% Y/Y in Q1 2023
Russia's Central Bank Sees Inflation At 3.6% Y/Y, GDP Decline At 2.4% Y/Y In Q1 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 08:57 PM
The Bank of Russia expects annualized inflation in the country at 3.6% by the end of the first quarter, and the GDP decline at 2.4% year-on-year, it said in its fresh report on monetary policy
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The Bank of Russia expects annualized inflation in the country at 3.6% by the end of the first quarter, and the GDP decline at 2.4% year-on-year, it said in its fresh report on monetary policy.
According to the central bank's official forecast, inflation will be in the range of 5-7% in full year 2023, while the GDP may decrease by 1% or grow by 1%.