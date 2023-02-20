UrduPoint.com

Russia's Central Bank Sees Inflation At 3.6% Y/Y, GDP Decline At 2.4% Y/Y In Q1 2023

Published February 20, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The Bank of Russia expects annualized inflation in the country at 3.6% by the end of the first quarter, and the GDP decline at 2.4% year-on-year, it said in its fresh report on monetary policy.

According to the central bank's official forecast, inflation will be in the range of 5-7% in full year 2023, while the GDP may decrease by 1% or grow by 1%.

