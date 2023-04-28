UrduPoint.com

Russia's Central Bank Upgrades GDP Growth Dynamic Forecast To 0.5-2% In 2023 - Report

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Russia's Central Bank Upgrades GDP Growth Dynamic Forecast to 0.5-2% in 2023 - Report

Russia's GDP growth is expected to be at the level of 0.5-2.0% in 2023 and 0.5-2.5% in 2024, the Bank of Russia said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russia's GDP growth is expected to be at the level of 0.5-2.0% in 2023 and 0.5-2.5% in 2024, the Bank of Russia said on Friday.

"Taking into account new data on economic trends and the ongoing structural transformation of the Russian economy, the Bank of Russia's baseline scenario forecasts that GDP growth will be 0.

5-2.0% in 2023 and 0.5-2.5% in 2024," the report said.

If such rates maintain their dynamics, then Russia's economy will return to the level of 2021.

"his means that by the end of 2024 the Russian economy will reach the level of late 2021. In 2025, GDP will continue to grow at a rate of 1.5-2.5%," the report read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank

Recent Stories

Al Tayer receives Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmen ..

Al Tayer receives Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan

41 seconds ago
 Sheraa startups, AUS offer job positions to studen ..

Sheraa startups, AUS offer job positions to students

49 seconds ago
 UN Security Council unanimously adopts UAE and Jap ..

UN Security Council unanimously adopts UAE and Japan resolution on Afghan women ..

58 seconds ago
 US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution ..

US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution Requesting Ukraine Aid, Troop ..

6 minutes ago
 Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Ta ..

Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Tanks to Kiev to Start in Mid-20 ..

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case til ..

Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case till May 3

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.