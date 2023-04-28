Russia's GDP growth is expected to be at the level of 0.5-2.0% in 2023 and 0.5-2.5% in 2024, the Bank of Russia said on Friday

"Taking into account new data on economic trends and the ongoing structural transformation of the Russian economy, the Bank of Russia's baseline scenario forecasts that GDP growth will be 0.

5-2.0% in 2023 and 0.5-2.5% in 2024," the report said.

If such rates maintain their dynamics, then Russia's economy will return to the level of 2021.

"his means that by the end of 2024 the Russian economy will reach the level of late 2021. In 2025, GDP will continue to grow at a rate of 1.5-2.5%," the report read.