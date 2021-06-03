- Home
- Business
- News
- Russia's Chizhov Calls Possible EU Sanctions Against Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline 'Nonsense'
Russia's Chizhov Calls Possible EU Sanctions Against Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline 'Nonsense'
Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:42 PM
Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov called possible sanctions against the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline "nonsense."
ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov called possible sanctions against the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline "nonsense."
"I think it is nonsense both this [sanctions against Nord Stream 2] and that [sanctions against the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline].
But different fantasies come to minds, including of those in charge," Chizhov told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.