ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov called possible sanctions against the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline "nonsense."

"I think it is nonsense both this [sanctions against Nord Stream 2] and that [sanctions against the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline].

But different fantasies come to minds, including of those in charge," Chizhov told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.