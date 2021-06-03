UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Chizhov Calls Possible EU Sanctions Against Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline 'Nonsense'

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:42 PM

Russia's Chizhov Calls Possible EU Sanctions Against Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline 'Nonsense'

Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov called possible sanctions against the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline "nonsense."

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov called possible sanctions against the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline "nonsense."

"I think it is nonsense both this [sanctions against Nord Stream 2] and that [sanctions against the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline].

But different fantasies come to minds, including of those in charge," Chizhov told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia European Union Nord Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Gas

Recent Stories

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese envoy briefs FM on upcoming year long acti ..

8 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews QMC's performance on city cle ..

8 minutes ago

Canada, Allies Urge Iran to Set Date for Downed Ai ..

8 minutes ago

Schools to be reopened for all classes on June 7

8 minutes ago

UN experts say Kashmir leader 'stripped naked, hun ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.