The total amount of Russia's claims against Ukraine over Kiev's failure to pay off the $3-billion Eurobond loan, including interest payments, comes to about $4.5 bln, the Russian Finance Ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The total amount of Russia 's claims against Ukraine over Kiev 's failure to pay off the $3-billion Eurobond loan , including interest payments, comes to about $4.5 bln, the Russian Finance Ministry said Monday.

The UK Supreme Court started the hearings in the debt case earlier in the day. Moscow is asking the court to order Kiev to pay the amount with interest without further trial.

"To date, the amount of claims of the Russian Federation, taking into account the accrued interest, is about $4.

5 billion," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Moscow remains confident that the UK Supreme Court will rule in favor of Russia, which is represented at the hearings by the Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c, on all issues.

Moscow filed a lawsuit against Kiev in February 2016 after Ukraine defaulted on paying off a $3-billion loan by the December 31, 2015 deadline. The loan was granted to Ukraine in late 2013 under then-president Viktor Yanukovych.