MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Coal production in Russia decreased in by 2.8% year-on-year in March to 36.5 million tons, The Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"In March 2023, 36.5 million tons of coal of all grades were mined, which is 2.8% less than in March 2022, but 3.5% more than in February 2023," the agency said in a statement.