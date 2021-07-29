KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russia's Coordination Committee on Cooperation with Africa (AfroCom) has opened a support center for Russian businesses in Uganda, planning to expand the practice further to Kenya and Ethiopia by the end of the year, Stanislav Mezentsev, the AfroCom executive director, said on Thursday.

"We have opened a trading house and a support center for Russian businesses in Uganda, in Kampala," Mezentsev said at the 12th international economic summit "Russia - Islamic world: Kazan Summit 2021."

AfroCom is also planning to open trading posts in Kenya and Ethiopia in the second half of this year, the official noted.

"They are waiting for us in Africa," Mezentsev said, adding that Russian small- and medium-sized businesses should "not be ashamed" to ask the committee for any assistance.

Business relations between Russia and the African countries gained momentum after Sochi hosted the first of its kind Russia-Africa economic forum and leaders' summit in October 2019. The event gathered the top leadership of African countries, regional integration associations, and representatives of Russian and international business and government agencies, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of Russian-African relations.