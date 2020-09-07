UrduPoint.com
Russia's Compliance With OPEC+ Cuts In August Estimated At Almost 100% - Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russia has estimated that its compliance with the OPEC+ oil production cuts last month was close to 100 percent, but the exact data will be revealed after the analysis by the alliance's technical committee, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"We are close to 100 percent; we always comply by about 100%. And the technical committee will come up with the exact data based on the general methodology. So let's wait. But, according to our estimates, it will be approximately close to 100 percent," Novak told reporters, when asked about Russia's conformity with the oil cuts in August.

The OPEC+ countries have agreed that the technical committee will analyze data from secondarн sources as well, the energy minister said.

In July, Russia complied with the OPEC+ oil output cut deal by 97 percent, according to the Energy Ministry. OPEC, however, has said that Russia's conformity with the cuts stood at 88 percent in July.

