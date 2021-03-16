UrduPoint.com
Russia's Compliance With OPEC+ Cuts In February At 100.7% - Energy Ministry

Russia's compliance with the OPEC+ agreement on oil cuts stood at 100.7 percent in February, and the country maintained a high level of observance of its commitments, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Russia's compliance with the OPEC+ agreement on oil cuts stood at 100.7 percent in February, and the country maintained a high level of observance of its commitments, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Tuesday.

"At the same time, Russia, as a party to the voluntary OPEC + agreement, at the beginning of the year continued to fulfill its obligations to regulate production in good faith, increasing the reduction in oil production compared to the same period last year due to also lower demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, the implementation of the OPEC + agreement by Russia in February 2021 was maintained at a high level of 100.7%," Sorokin said.

